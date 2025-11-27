Rishab Shetty meets Goa CM Pramod Sawant: Our conversation was insightful

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty spent time with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the two exchanged views on cinema, the state’s cultural heritage and its ongoing development initiatives.

Rishab took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures from the meet at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, in Panjim. The pictures featured the actor-filmmaker, his wife Pragathi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Shetty said the meeting was warm and engaging, and that he was struck by the Chief Minister’s insights on Goa’s growing creative ecosystem and added that the discussion also touched upon the state’s vibrant cultural spirit

“Had a wonderful time with the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, @drpramodpsawant Ji, at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panjim. Our conversation about Goa, cinema, development, and the state’s rich cultural spirit was insightful,” Rishab wrote as the caption.

The actor’s latest release is the blockbuster “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1”. The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law.

Talking about the actor-filmmaker, Rishab made his acting debut in 2012 with Tuglak. He next played an important role in Ulidavaru Kandante and made his directorial debut with Ricky in 2016.

His next directorial Kirik Party was a commercial success. He has since appeared in Bell Bottom, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Kantara.

