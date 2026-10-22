‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 trailer unleashes Dragons, Balrogs and Ringwraiths in epic Middle-earth war

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The makers of ‘Rings of Power’ have unveiled the third season of the show’s trailer, which showcases a mega war between Dragons, Balrogs and Ringwraiths in Middle-earth.

In the new trailer, all the peoples of Middle-earth are engaged in the heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs.

His terrifying Ring-servants, the Nazgnagol, roam Middle-earth clad in black armour as tensions rise among the Elves trying desperately to hold the front lines; familial ties are strained among the Dwarves in Khazad-dum; political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war; and in the eastern lands of Rhun, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion as he fights to turn the tide of impending darkness.

The first four episodes of Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on November 11, 2026. Episodes 305 & 306 will be available to stream on November 18, while the final two episodes of the season will be released on November 25, 2026.

As per a statement, in the third season, Middle-earth is at war.

The statement read: “Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings.”

“But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…”

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

--IANS

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