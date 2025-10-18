Rights group warns of escalating abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 18 (IANS) Human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Saturday highlighted a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and torture by Pakistani authorities across Balochistan.

The BYC stated that human rights violations against Baloch civilians have intensified as Pakistan tightened its control using both force and legal measures.

In its report titled “Human Rights Situation in Balochistan”, the rights body documented widespread abuses specifically perpetrated by the Pakistani authorities between July and August.

“Enforced disappearances continued to increase as 182 people disappeared, with 80 in July and 102 in August. Out of these, 38 have been released. One killed in custody and 142 are still missing with no trace of their whereabouts and well-being. The victims include 40 students, 15 minors and one woman,” read the report.

As per the findings, several districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Kech and Awaran, recorded the largest number of enforced disappearance cases, with Pakistan’s Frontier Corps reportedly the main perpetrator.

“Extrajudicial Killings remain unabated as 29 people were killed during July and August. Most of these cases were of target killings, custodial killings, and kill-and-dump. Districts Kech, Awaran and Khuzdar recorded the most number of cases respectively,” the report added.

The report mentioned that 59 per cent of the recorded violations were carried out by Pakistan-backed death squads, and 21 per cent by armed forces, while minors also became targets, with two children killed by mortar shells fired on the civilian population.

“Torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of victims were recorded as several bodies of Baloch youth found mutilated and dumped at road sides. These were victims of enforced disappearances facing immense torture which was clearly observed on their bodies. Kech and Awaran recorded the most number of tortured and mutilated dead bodies,” the BYC stated.

“Collective Punishment is practised in Balochistan as state authorities target the families of political workers and rights activists. Force and law are being used to crush resistance against grave human rights violations. Also, there are cases of bombardment on the civilian population,” it added.

According to the BYC, Pakistan’s actions as documented in its report, violate provisions of international instruments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention Against Torture (CAT), and the Geneva Conventions—all of which Pakistan is a party to.

The rights body emphasised that the international community, including the United Nations, bears a responsibility to act decisively to prevent impunity and ensure that the rights of the Baloch people are upheld and protected.

--IANS

scor/as