Rights group condemns detention of Church leaders, alleges crackdown on religious freedom in China

Beijing, June 16 (IANS)A leading international human rights organisation has called on the Chinese authorities to immediately release the two detained Protestant church leaders, end the crackdown on all religious groups across China, and uphold the right of everyone to freedom of religion.

Condemning the action, Amnesty International said that the detention of two Chinese church leaders signals intensifying attacks on religious freedom in the country, stressing that “no one should be detained simply due to their religious beliefs.”

The rights body cited reports from the Early Rain Covenant Church in the southwestern city of Jiangyou in Sichuan province, which said that it was raided by armed police midway through its Sunday service.

According to the church spokespersons, more than 30 members were taken away for interrogation, while two church leaders remain detained.

A church messaging account shared photographs and videos that showed congregants surrounded by Beijing’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactical Unit) officers during the operation.

Responding to the detention of two Chinese Protestant church leaders and the interrogation by police of multiple members of the congregation during the Sunday service, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Sarah Brooks said, "The detention of church leaders from the Early Rain Covenant Church is the latest example of the Chinese government’s efforts to crack down on independent religious activity and enforce state control over belief and worship.”

“Over the past year, authorities have intensified control over religious activities through unlawful surveillance, raids, and unfair prosecutions under anti-‘cult’ and security provisions—resulting in repeated attacks on individuals solely for peacefully exercising their right to religious freedom. Members of the Early Rain Covenant Church have faced years of harassment and intimidation—the 2019 imprisonment of its leader Wang Yi marking the start of a period of intensifying repression of Christian groups in China,” she added.

Amnesty International said that it has documented an intensification in the Chinese government’s repression of religious activities over the past year.

The rights body noted that in September 2025, Chinese authorities introduced the Religious Personnel Online Conduct Rules, "further tightening state control over religious activities and imposing additional restrictions on the online activities of religious personnel, while requiring their support for the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party."

Additionally, in October 2025, authorities launched a nationwide operation against the unofficial Zion Church network, detaining nearly 30 pastors and members in at least seven cities, of which at least 18 individuals were formally arrested on suspicion of “illegally using information networks."

Expressing grave concern over the recurring incidents across China, Amnesty International said, “Under international human rights law, everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief, including the freedom to manifest their religion or belief in worship, observance, practice, and teaching, either individually or in community with others and in public or private.”

--IANS

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