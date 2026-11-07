Rights body slams ‘politically motivated’ imprisonment of Bangladeshi senior journalist

Paris, Nov 7 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation has strongly condemned the arrest and imprisonment of a senior Bangladeshi journalist, describing the move as an act of political persecution and an abuse of the criminal justice system to punish him for his political identity and professional background.

The remarks came after a Bangladeshi court sent Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, chairman of DBC News and a former information advisor to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to jail in connection with a murder case linked to the July 2024 protests.

The order was passed by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque on Thursday following a petition submitted by the investigating officer, according to Public Prosecutor Muhammad Shamsuddoha Chowdhury, Bangladeshi media reported.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) alleged that Sobhan Chowdhury had been implicated in the murder case and imprisoned solely because of his perceived support for the Awami League and his association with the ideals of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Expressing grave concern, the rights body said that a murder case was being weaponised to silence a journalist and criminalise his political identity. It noted that the published court account did not cite any specific evidence establishing his direct involvement in, or responsibility for the killing, or showing that he had instructed it.

The rights body further stressed that political affiliation or professional association with a former government cannot substitute for evidence of individual criminal responsibility.

"We unequivocally condemn the politically motivated arrest and imprisonment of veteran journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury. This disturbing pattern of persecution began under the previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus and continues to threaten fundamental freedoms in Bangladesh. JMBF firmly believes that he has been targeted solely for his perceived association with the Bangladesh Awami League and his support for the ideals of our Liberation War,” said JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam.

“Weaponising criminal law to punish political beliefs and silence journalists is an outrageous abuse of state power. We demand his immediate release and an end to this political persecution," he added.

The JMBF called on the government of Bangladesh to immediately release Sobhan Chowdhury, end his “politically motivated” detention and prosecution, and withdraw all charges brought against him based on his perceived political affiliation, professional position, or support for the ideals of the 1971 Liberation War.

The rights body called on the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, and global press freedom bodies to raise this case with the Bangladeshi authorities, demand disclosure of the evidence supporting the senior journalist’s prosecution, and closely monitor the proceedings.

--IANS

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