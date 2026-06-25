Bangladesh: Rights body slams arrests of over 1000 Awami League members

Paris, June 25 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Thursday strongly condemned the widespread "repression and arbitrary arrest" of more than 1,000 leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League party and its affiliated organisations by Bangladeshi authorities.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that these arrests were made during special operations conducted across Bangladesh over the past 10 days in connection with the Awami League's 77th founding anniversary observed on June 23.

Citing media reports and sources, JMBF documented the "arbitrary arrest" of at least 654 Awami League leaders and activists across the country over the past seven days, including 142 in Dhaka, 58 in Barishal, 35 in Gazipur, 21 in Narayanganj, 16 in Rangamati, and 12 in Noakhali. However, it added that the actual number of arrests is reportedly significantly higher, exceeding 1,000.

Expressing grave concern, the JMBF said that arresting individuals without a lawful basis, a valid arrest warrant, or any other legal justification violates the fundamental rights to liberty and security of the person.

Likewise, it said allegations that criminal charges are filed after arrest, or that detainees are subsequently shown as arrested in previously filed cases, are inconsistent with the principles of the rule of law, due process of law, and the right to a fair trial.

It stressed that an individual's political affiliation can never constitute a legitimate basis for restricting his or her fundamental human rights.

The JMBF said that the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government has continued with the executive ban imposed by the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government on the activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

Furthermore, it said, in an apparent effort to prevent the party from peacefully observing its founding anniversary, the government reportedly deployed the Bangladesh Army in six districts, including the metropolitan areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, and Narayanganj, while deploying an additional 18,000 police personnel in the capital, Dhaka.

JMBF Founder and President Shahanur Islam said the Bangladesh Awami League is one of the country's oldest and largest political parties and played a historic leadership role in Bangladesh's War of Independence.

He added that preventing a political party from peacefully observing its founding anniversary through the use of administrative power raises serious concerns regarding democracy, the rule of law, and political pluralism, and such practices should cease immediately.

The rights body also called on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the relevant UN Special Rapporteurs, the European Union, international human rights organisations, and the broader international community to closely monitor the ongoing political repression, arbitrary arrests, restrictions on the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of association, and the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh.

--IANS

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