Rights body raises alarm over brutal crackdown on protesters by Pakistani forces in PoK

Islamabad, Nov 14 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation raised serious concern over a brutal crackdown on protesters by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which has left several civilians dead and dozens injured.

The remarks came following reports that several people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured in recent days after Pakistani security forces opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in the Rawalakot region of the occupied territory.

In a letter to the authorities, Amnesty International urged them to conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, effective and transparent investigation into the deaths and injuries of protesters as well as the unlawful use of force, including lethal weapons by Pakistani security personnel.

Citing reports, the rights body said that nearly 90 people were killed in June and July this year in PoK, amid allegations that Pakistani forces used lethal force against peaceful protesters, particularly in Rawalakot.

"This alleged use of force has continued, as on 5 November reports of three protesters being killed by firing from security forces emerged. Further, it has been alleged that armed drones were used in residential areas of Rawalakot. The exact number of these deaths and instances of use of force are unconfirmed given the communications blackout and restrictions on reporting by journalists in the region," the letter stated.

Amnesty International said that the arbitrary ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a grassroots people's movement, by proscribing it under the first schedule of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act, 2014, violates the right to association, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The rights body called on the Pakistani authorities to lift the blanket ban on JAAC and uphold the right to freedom of association in the region.

Similarly, it said, hundreds of individuals have also been proscribed under the fourth schedule of the 2014 act for their connection with JAAC or for exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"Journalists have also been placed on this list ostensibly in response to their coverage of the protests in June and July. Amnesty International has also received reports of arbitrary detention of hundreds of protesters, activists and members of JAAC. Individuals have been kept under administrative detention or charged under the anti-terrorism law, while the whereabouts of some remain unknown," the letter mentioned.

Despite the UN High Commissioner having previously called for "prompt, thorough and impartial investigations" into all deaths that occurred during the unrest in PoK, the rights body said, "no investigation has taken place".

--IANS

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