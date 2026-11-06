November 06, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

Rights body flags continued persecution, targeted violence against minorities in Pakistan

Rights body flags continued persecution, targeted violence against minorities in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 6 (IANS) A leading minority rights organisation on Friday raised serious concerns over the continued persecution of minorities in Pakistan, citing blasphemy accusations, targeted violence and alleged forced conversions during the first half of 2026.

Highlighting the human cost of discriminatory laws, weak accountability and inadequate state protection, the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) said that the cases documented in the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) account exposed the suffering of individuals and families, stressing that their plight demanded more than official assurances.

Citing cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of three minor girls, Maria Shahbaz, Neha Faqir and Sonia Tariq, the VOPM added that such incidents raise troubling questions about consent, child protection and access to justice.

"The account states that a court upheld the marriage of Maria, described as a 12-year-old Christian girl, to a 30-year-old man accused of kidnapping her. Neha's family alleged that a man abducted her from a sewing centre and forced her to convert, while police initially delayed action. Sonia's family also alleged abduction and forced conversion. Judges reportedly questioned a birth certificate identifying her as 15, while her alleged abductors claimed she was 20," the rights body said.

"Authorities must investigate such allegations promptly, assess age evidence fairly and hear girls' accounts without intimidation," it added.

Referring to the cases of Christian nurses Navish Arooj and Maryum Lal, the VOPM highlighted how an accusation can disrupt lives long before a court reaches its judgment. It noted that Pakistani authorities arrested both women in April 2021 after a colleague accused them of defiling a sticker bearing an Islamic inscription.

The rights body said that both nurses spent five months in detention and subsequently went into hiding.

A court acquitted them in February 2026 after finding inconsistencies in witness testimony and insufficient credible evidence.

"Their acquittal represented an important correction, but it could not erase years of insecurity," it noted.

Stressing that Pakistani Christian lawmaker Falbous Christopher's proposed legislation against forced religious conversion offers a possible step towards stronger safeguards, the VOPM said that legislation alone cannot protect vulnerable people unless police, courts and public officials enforce it fairly.

"Pakistan's religious minorities need more than acquittals after prolonged suffering or promises after deadly attacks. They need institutions that prevent abuse, respond promptly and deliver justice. Their safety is not a concession from the state; it is the state's responsibility," the rights body said.

--IANS

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