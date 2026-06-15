Rights body condemns threats, disrespect to Lord Ram's image at Radha-Gobinda Temple in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 15 (IANS) A leading minority human rights organisation strongly condemned the desecration of an image of Lord Rama, along with threats made against the idol of the deity at the Radha-Gobinda Temple in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council sharply criticised an incident during a procession organised by a communal group in which Lord Ram's image was allegedly disrespected, saying it had hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

The members of the council stated that “over the past several days, a well-known communal force has been threatening to demolish and destroy the idol of Lord Sri Ramachandra in Palashbari.”

“At the same time, through various campaigns and tags, it has been deliberately spreading hatred against minority communities in Dhaka and across the country. Such activities carry the potential to escalate into widespread communal violence at any moment,” the council noted.

The rights group emphasised that these provocative and inflammatory actions are “undesirable and unacceptable” in a democratic and pluralistic society.

The council called on the government of Bangladesh to take immediate and effective measures to curb these communal forces with firmness in order to maintain communal harmony and social stability at both the local and national levels.

It further demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the desecration of Lord Ram’s image and other acts of religious insult.

The Council also appealed to all “secular citizens, civil society organisations, and democratic political parties to raise their voices and build collective resistance against such communal and divisive activities.”

Bangladesh authorities have earlier ordered the suspension of the construction of what was planned to be the world’s largest statue of Lord Rama at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha, according to local media reports.

The announcement was made by temple advisor Shyamal Kumar Mahant during a press conference held at the temple auditorium last week.

The decision has sparked strong reactions, with critics alleging that the suspension came under pressure from Islamist groups opposed to the project.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, editor of the Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Blitz ' expressed grave concern over the halt of temple construction amid pressure from Islamist extremist groups.

"Amid massive protests of local jihadist and Islamist groups, authorities of the ongoing Sanatan Complex in Gaibandha district in Bangladesh have announced suspending all activities and stop building the idol of Lord Ram," Choudhury posted on X.

--IANS

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