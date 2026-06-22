Rights body condemns halt to Lord Ram statue construction in Bangladesh amid Islamist pressure

Paris, June 22 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Monday strongly condemned the suspension of the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Gaibandha district of Bangladesh, under pressure from Islamist extremists.

Citing reliable sources, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the project was halted amid pressure from Islamist extremist groups, fears of possible mob violence, and growing concerns over the security of the Hindu minority community.

Expressing grave concern, the JMBF said that this incident “constitutes a clear violation of the rights to freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and the security and rights of religious minorities as guaranteed by the Constitution of Bangladesh, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).”

The rights body noted that after the initiative to construct the Ram statue became public in early June this year, local Islamist groups and several others launched a series of protests, held press conferences and demonstrations, and submitted memoranda to the local administration opposing the project. Subsequently, under mounting pressure, the temple authorities on June 12 officially announced the suspension of the construction work.

JMBF also voiced concern that several mainstream media outlets in Bangladesh had published only limited or incomplete information regarding the incident.

"Fearing possible mob violence, reactions from extremist groups, and risks to journalists' safety, some media organisations have reportedly resorted to self-censorship. This raises serious concerns regarding the public's right to information and freedom of the press,” it added.

Condemning the incident, JMBF founder President and prominent human rights lawyer Shahanur Islam said, "The Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees freedom of religion, equality before the law, and equal rights for all citizens. As a state party to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Bangladesh has also undertaken international obligations to protect freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and the rights of religious minorities."

“Unfortunately, under the current government, these commitments have largely remained confined to paper. At the same time, the alarming rise of Islamist extremist groups and the increasing incidents of violence, intimidation, and discrimination against religious minorities are deeply concerning,” he added.

JMBF called on the Government of Bangladesh to ensure an independent, impartial, and credible investigation into the incident and effectively guarantee the security and religious freedom of religious minorities.

Stressing that ensuring freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and the security of religious minorities is a fundamental responsibility of any democratic state, the JMBF said, “When a state yields to intimidation, threats of violence, or pressure from extremist groups, it undermines the rule of law, democracy, and the very foundations of human rights.”

--IANS

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