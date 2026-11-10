Renuka Shahane shares ‘Tarpan’ trailer on Ashutosh Rana's birthday: Eager to share your performance with world

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane shared a special birthday surprise for her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana, as she unveiled the trailer of their upcoming short film ‘Tarpan’ on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..’ actress posted the trailer and penned a heartfelt note for Ashutosh, expressing her excitement about his performance in the film. Wishing him on his special day, she wrote, “Rana ji, wishing you a very, very happy birthday! This is the trailer of our short film, Tarpan. I am eagerly looking forward to sharing your beautiful, heartfelt, profound and extraordinary performance with the world. Just a little more wait before you get to watch the entire film! Love you, Rana ji. Happy Birthday!”

Through her note, Renuka not only extended her birthday wishes to Ashutosh but also praised his work in ‘Tarpan.’ She described his performance as beautiful, heartfelt, profound and extraordinary.

The trailer offered a glimpse into the short film, which has been directed by Renuka Shahane. Her post also gave a special look at the project while celebrating Ashutosh's birthday.

‘Tarpann,” helmed by Renuka Shahane, features Ashutosh Rana, in the lead role. The project is particularly special for the couple as it brings them together professionally for the first time in their 25 years of marriage. Despite sharing a life together for over two decades, the two had never worked together on a film before ‘Tarpann’.

Renuka and Ashutosh are among the well-known couples in the Indian entertainment industry.

Renuka and Ashutosh tied the knot on May 25, 2001, in a traditional ceremony in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The couple recently marked 25 years of togetherness on May 25, 2026, celebrating the milestone by renewing their wedding vows in a traditional varmala ceremony.

They are parents to two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

--IANS

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