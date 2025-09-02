Remarks against PM Modi’s mother have no link with Congress: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 2 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot clarified on Tuesday that the person who made remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother has no association with the Congress party.

He stressed that on such matters, there is no difference of opinion - “Parents belong to everyone and are respected by all.”

Speaking to the media after the Congress Legislature Party meeting, Pilot said, “We strongly condemn such language. Whoever has made those remarks has nothing to do with our party. If someone climbs onto a stage and uses abusive words, action must be taken against them. But politics should not be done on this issue. We belong to a party where culture, restraint, and discipline are essential.”

Pilot pointed out that issues like unemployment and development should dominate the political discourse.

“Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister of Bihar for several years and runs a coalition government - he must answer. There should be a discussion on unemployment and on US tariffs,” he added.

Targeting the ruling BJP, Pilot said, “Whether it is the Modi government at the Centre or the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan, their approach has been to avoid real issues. Today, the state is facing floods, farmers have suffered huge losses, and people’s lives are disrupted. These are the concerns that need meaningful debate.”

Pilot further said that Congress will raise these issues strongly in the Assembly. “The people have elected us to represent them. They expect discussions on their problems inside the House. But this government is running away from debate. In the last two years, the Bhajan Lal government has failed to deliver, and we will put them in the dock in the Assembly,” he asserted.

--IANS

arc/dan