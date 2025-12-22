Release of Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan-starrer 'Parasakthi' advanced to January 10

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) The makers of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly awaited upcoming period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead, have now announced that the film's release had been advanced to January 10 next year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally expected to hit screens on January 14 next year for the festival of Pongal.

Taking to its social media timelines, Dawn Pictures, the firm producing the film, shared a statement that read, "We wish to inform the media, trade, and audiences that the release of 'Parasakthi' has been preponed to January 10, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions and repeated requests from exhibitors and distributors worldwide, who have expressed strong confidence in the film's theatrical potential during this period. 'Parasakthi' will now release in theatres worldwide on January 10, 2026."

The film has triggered huge expectations in both fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had begun dubbing for the film in the last week of November.

Dawn Pictures had released a video that showed the actor dubbing under the supervision of director Sudha Kongara and wrote, "When his voice turns into a storm.@sivakarthikeyan begins dubbing for #Parasakthi - Coming to theatres on January 14th."

Both actress Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, and actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in the film, have dubbed for their portions. Interestingly, Sreeleela has dubbed in her own voice for this film.

The makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film. In August, the unit wrapped up its Pollachi schedule.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

