November 09, 2025 10:24 AM हिंदी

Rajat Bedi says hardships made him a better actor

Rajat Bedi says hardships made him a better actor

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who was recently seen in the Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has said that the hardships that he faced, have made him a better actor.

Rajat spoke with IANS following the success of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, which marked the directorial debut of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan.

The actor spoke about not getting acting gigs, and even losing out on some roles, one of which was in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’.

He told IANS, “I got a call from Salman bhai's office when ‘Radhe’ was being made. The team wanted me to play a particular character. When Salman bhai saw me on the set, they were shooting for a song. He asked me what I was doing here. I told him that his office called me because there is a role in ‘Radhe’. He said, ‘You are not going to do it. I will give you something better’. And I was very touched that thank God he did not allow me to do something smaller or that does not suit my personality”.

The actor further mentioned, “He was very kind to tell me that wait, I will give you something better. Meanwhile, Covid-19 came, and laterAryan's offer came in December 2022. And the journey started again. So, in disguise I would say, I had to go through the hardships which I had to face. And it has made me a better actor”.

“I have faced a lot of hardships in my journey. The real life situations that I have gone through have somehow made me a better performer and an actor. That pain I have expressed through my work in the show”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian says 'not a lawyer yet' as she reveals the results of her Bar Exam attempt

Kim Kardashian says 'not a lawyer yet' as she reveals the results of her Bar Exam attempt

Our goal is to make India the most sustainable intelligence hub in world: Gautam Adani

Our goal is to make India the most sustainable intelligence hub in world: Gautam Adani

Anupama Parameswaran shares her cyberbullying ordeal: 'accountability is real'

Anupama Parameswaran shares her cyberbullying ordeal: 'Accountability is real'

Rajat Bedi says hardships made him a better actor

Rajat Bedi says hardships made him a better actor

Karan Johar welcomes Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to the 'magical world of parenting'

Karan Johar says welcome to the 'magical world of parenting' to Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Impact felt across US as Republican-Democrat standoff on government funding drags on

Impact felt across US as Republican-Democrat standoff on government funding drags on

This divine land is gaining new pace of progress, says PM Modi on Uttarakhand Foundation Day

This divine land is gaining new pace of progress, says PM Modi on Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Bharat has to rise, establish itself as nation of Dharma: Mohan Bhagwat

Bharat has to rise, establish itself as nation of Dharma: Mohan Bhagwat

Hrithik Roshan congrats Farhan Akhtar for 'pushing limits & conquering new peaks' with 120 Bahadur

Hrithik Roshan congrats Farhan Akhtar for 'pushing limits & conquering new peaks' with 120 Bahadur

Sussanne Khan says 'you will always be our guiding light' as she remembers late mother Zarine Khan

Sussanne Khan says 'you will always be our guiding light' as she remembers late mother Zarine Khan