Bhumi Pednekkar goes on hot pursuit of meticulously orchestrated murders in ‘Daldal’ trailer

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Daldal’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It is set in the bustling city of Mumbai, and revolves around DCP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, as she embarks on a dangerous investigation to track down a cold-blooded serial killer.

The series is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book ‘Bhendi Bazaar’, and is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The trailer shows a series of brutal, meticulously orchestrated murders that expose the deeply twisted psyche of a cold-blooded killer. As the body count rises, Rita is pulled deeper into a dark and unsettling investigation that threatens to consume her. Pushed to her breaking point, she races against time while battling her own inner demons and the relentless pressure of a system that demands results at any cost.

Talking about the series, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past, a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding, as Rita's journey mirrors the complexities we all face when confronting our own demons”.

“Reuniting with Vikram, after the hugely successful ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’, was like a homecoming, and I am profoundly grateful to Suresh, Amrit, and the entire team behind this series for entrusting me with such a richly layered and emotionally demanding role. Daldal holds a special place in my heart. I hope Rita's story resonates with viewers as powerfully as it has with me”.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, the series is an Abundantia Entertainment production, and is set to stream on Prime Video on January 30.

