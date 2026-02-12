Delhi CM Rekha Gupta clears Skill Development Scheme for artisans

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the ‘Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme’ aimed at supporting artisans associated with khadi, handloom, cottage industries and the unorganised sector, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was cleared at a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

The scheme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). During 2025–26, a total of 3,728 beneficiaries will be trained, with Rs 8.95 crore approved for the first phase. For 2026–27, a proposed allocation of Rs 57.50 crore is expected to be placed before the Cabinet to expand the programme on a larger scale.

The initial phase will focus on nearly 18,000 tailors registered on the e-Shram portal. Over time, the scheme will be extended to include other traditional occupations such as embroiderers, dressmakers, potters, carpenters, cobblers, basket and mat makers, perfumers, bamboo artisans, barbers, garland makers, washermen, fishing net makers and carpet weavers, among others.

According to the official statement, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Only one member per family will be eligible under the scheme. Government employees and their family members will not qualify. Aadhaar-based identification and verification will be mandatory at the time of enrolment.

Announcing the move, the Chief Minister said that Delhi’s artisans are the custodians of the city’s cultural heritage.

“For years, they have strengthened society with their craftsmanship. But in changing times, they also need modern training and direct market access. This scheme will ensure that they not only sustain themselves in the new economy, but truly progress with upgraded skills and access to digital platforms,” she said.

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the initiative goes beyond skill-building.

“This is about restoring dignity and creating self-reliance for thousands of families,” he said.

Courses in merchandising, logistics, IT operations and fashion production, he added, will open up new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for artisans, while preserving traditional crafts and aligning them with contemporary market demands.

Referring to the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026’, the Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described skill development as a cornerstone of nation-building.

She added that the Union Budget 2026–27 has placed emphasis on connecting artisans to global markets, along with branding, training and quality enhancement. “Delhi is carrying that vision forward. We are linking skills directly to dignified livelihoods,” she said.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, including a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), the statement said.

To ensure personalised guidance, training will be conducted in small batches of 35 to 45 participants. Upon completion, each beneficiary will receive a stipend of Rs 4,800 (Rs 400 per day), along with Rs 100 per day towards meals.

Participants will also be provided essential toolkits after training, including foot-operated sewing machines where required.

A key feature of the scheme is digital onboarding. Each artisan will have an e-catalogue created with their profile, photographs and product details. These will be uploaded on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, giving their products visibility across India and in international markets.

The scheme also incorporates Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), which will formally certify the skills and experience of traditional artisans already engaged in their crafts.

--IANS

rch/pgh