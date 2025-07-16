Real estate firm Kalpataru clocks 42 pc decline in net profit in Q4 FY25

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Real estate developer Kalpataru on Wednesday announced that it has reported a 42.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company's consolidated net profit attributable to the owners stood at Rs 14.05 crore in Q4 FY25, down from Rs 24.3 crore in the same period previous year, according to its stock exchange filing.

This is Kalpataru's first quarterly earnings report since it got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) late last month.

Despite the fall in profit, the company’s revenue from operations rose by 21.32 per cent YoY to Rs 596.89 crore in Q4.

However, total expenses also increased sharply by 26.63 per cent during the quarter to Rs 638.5 crore.

Kalpataru’s adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 182 crore in Q4, with an EBITDA margin of 30.5 per cent, as per its filing.

During the quarter, Kalpataru sold 1.14 million square feet of space, a growth of 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

Its pre-sales value saw a strong jump of nearly 79 per cent YoY to Rs 1,724 crore. The company also achieved a higher average sale realisation of Rs 15,127 per square foot in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 10,935 per square foot in Q4 FY24.

For the full financial year FY25, Kalpataru reported a revenue of Rs 2,221.62 crore, registering a growth of 15.11 per cent over FY24.

The company turned profitable during the year, with a net profit of Rs 21.62 crore, as against a loss of Rs 94.98 crore in FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at Rs 664 crore, and EBITDA margin was 29.9 per cent, the company mentioned in its filing.

The company’s Managing Director Parag Munot said that FY25's performance was driven by strong sales, strategic decision-making, and a disciplined focus on asset-light growth.

He also mentioned that the company raised Rs 1,590 crore through its IPO in June, of which Rs 1,192.5 crore has already been used to repay debt.

