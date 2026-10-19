RBI's 'Samvad 2026' kicks off, focuses on monetary policy, AI and financial stability

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday inaugurated 'Samvad 2026', an international seminar for central banks, in the national capital with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivering the welcome address and Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman giving the keynote address.

The two-day event brings together Central Bank Governors, senior policymakers, representatives from international organisations and subject matter experts from across the world to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities facing the global financial system.

According to the RBI, discussions during the seminar will focus on a broad range of issues, including monetary policy, the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in finance, financial inclusion, financial stability and the evolution of payment systems.

"Samvad 2026, an international seminar for central banks organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commenced today in New Delhi with a welcome address by the Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI, and a keynote address by the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman," the central bank wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The seminar is aimed at fostering dialogue and cooperation among central banks and policymakers as they navigate a rapidly changing economic and technological landscape.

Participants are expected to exchange views on strengthening financial systems, promoting inclusive growth and harnessing technology to improve the efficiency of financial services.

"The two-day seminar brings together Central Bank Governors, senior policymakers, representatives of international organisations and experts to deliberate on key issues, including monetary policy, Artificial Intelligence, financial inclusion, financial stability and payment systems," it added.

The RBI said the event provides a platform for policymakers and experts to share experiences and best practices on issues that have gained increasing importance for central banks globally, particularly amid evolving economic conditions and accelerating digital transformation in the financial sector.

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman also posted on X that the seminar was attended by Governors, Deputy Governors and senior officials from central banks around the world, alongside representatives of multilateral development institutions, regulatory authorities and senior leaders from across the financial services industry.

"The seminar was attended by Governors, Deputy Governors and senior officials from central banks around the world, alongside representatives of multilateral development institutions, regulatory authorities and senior leaders from across the financial services industry," the central bank noted.

--IANS

pk