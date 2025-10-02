October 02, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

RBI's move to bolster rupee trade aims to reduce dominance of US dollar

RBI's move to bolster rupee trade aims to reduce dominance of US dollar

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Reserve Bank’s (RBI) measures to promote the internationalisation of the rupee, announced on Wednesday, are aimed at reducing the dominance of the US dollar in India’s global trade and boosting the position of the Indian currency.

The RBI’s permission to dealer banks to extend trade-linked loans in rupees to Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka reduces local reliance on the US dollar as an intermediary settlement currency. For a debt-ridden country like Sri Lanka, which faced severe dollar shortages during its 2022 financial crisis, rupee-denominated borrowing eases pressure on reserves. For India, it creates a captive demand base for the rupee, according to an article in India Narrative.

The article also states that there will be a need for prudent monitoring, as there is a risk of borrower nations accumulating rupee-denominated obligations beyond their capacity to repay, which can trigger tensions. Moreover, the step will succeed only if importers and exporters actually prefer rupee-denominated contracts over the old habit of dollar invoicing.

The RBI’s announcement to provide transparent reference rates not just for the US dollar, euro, yen, and sterling, but also for currencies like the Indonesian rupiah and UAE dirham, is considered strategically important.

India’s exporters often struggle with double conversions: invoicing in dollars, converting into rupees, then reconverting to a trading partner’s currency. Predictable benchmarks reduce currency conversion costs and risks, making invoicing in rupees more appealing, the article contends.

This step dovetails with India’s broader aim of making rupee invoicing routine in energy trade with the Middle East, especially given the UAE’s increasing role in oil trade settlement diversification away from the dollar.

The article highlights that allowing Special Rupee Vostro Account balances to be invested in corporate bonds and commercial papers confers the advantage of creating demand for rupee-denominated assets abroad and deepening India’s corporate bond market, which remains underdeveloped compared to China’s.

Besides, it can help to anchor Sri Lankan, Nepalese, and other regional surplus funds in India’s financial markets, tightening economic interdependence, the article points out.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Namibia secure berth in T20 World Cup 2026 with dominant win over Tanzania in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Harare on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Namibia secure berth in T20 World Cup 2026 with dominant win over Tanzania

Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit Delhi next week

Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit Delhi next week

RBI's move to bolster rupee trade aims to reduce dominance of US dollar

RBI's move to bolster rupee trade aims to reduce dominance of US dollar

Adam Sandler gets a makeover from George Clooney

Adam Sandler gets a makeover from George Clooney

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and K.L. Rahul ensure India seize control over West Indies on on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: Siraj, Bumrah, and Rahul ensure India seize control over West Indies (ld)

Resumption of direct flights between India and China by late October, announces MEA (File image)

Resumption of direct flights between India and China by late October, announces MEA

Alia Bhatt reveals when she realised that she married into the legacy of Raj Kapoor

Alia Bhatt reveals when she realised that she married into the legacy of Raj Kapoor

Central employees in Rajasthan, MP express happiness over 3 pc DA hike ahead of Diwali

Central employees in Rajasthan, MP express happiness over 3 pc DA hike ahead of Diwali

APEDA showcases India’s agri-food strengths as export partner

APEDA showcases India’s agri-food strengths as export partner at World Food India

Bowlers shine as Bangladesh bundle out Pakistan for paltry 129 in their opening match of the Women’s World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Bowlers shine as Bangladesh bundle out Pakistan for paltry 129