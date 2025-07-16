Ravi Teja's dad Rajagopal Raju passes away

Hyderabad, July 16 (IANS) Rajagopal Raju, the father of popular Telugu star Ravi Teja, passed away here late on Tuesday night due to age-related health issues.

He was 90.

He is survived by his wife Rajya Lakshmi and his two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju.

Sources say that the nonagenarian, who had been unwell for sometime now, passed away peacefully at his son Ravi Teja's residence in Hyderabad.

A pall of gloom descended on the Telugu film industry as news of the demise of the gentle pharmacist, who chose to maintain a low profile despite his son's celebrity status, spread.

Several top stars and film industry professionals have condoled the demise of actor Ravi Teja's dad. Scores of fans of the actor have also expressed grief at the actor's father passing away.

Mega star Chiranjeevi, in his condolence message, said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ravi Teja's father, Raj Gopal Raju garu. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Sadly, it was only on Tuesday that actor Naveen Chandra had put out an update on Ravi Teja's upcoming film, Mass Jathara.

Naveen Chandra had announced that dubbing had started for Mass Jathara. He had gone on to say that "This one’s going to be loud, raw, and rooted. He had also said he was thrilled to be part of "this mass ride with @RaviTeja_offl & @sreeleela14"

The film, which is being directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and is scheduled to hit screens on August 27.

Apart from Mass Jathara, there is also huge expectation riding on the actor's film with director Kishore Tirumala that is tentatively being referred to as RT76.

RT76 is likely to release in theatres for Sankranthi next year and will be a hilarious family entertainer. It is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner.

--IANS

mkr/