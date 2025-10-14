Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about SRK from 'Fauji' days: 'Realised why he became King Khan'

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan recently was all praises for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad.

The actor recalled his early days in the industry while shooting for his movie "Fauji" that also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the Filmfare Awards, Ravi shared a fun and emotional anecdote emphasising why Shah Rukh Khan is the King Khan today. "One of the finest actors", Ravi began before narrating, 'I did an army film of Shah Rukh Khan named Fauji.'

Looking at Shah Rukh, Ravi Kishan said, 'Shah Rukh sir, you are such an inspiration.' I still remember during the shoot of Fauji, you had a 103 fever one day. You back then used to live in the Amrit building on Carter Road." Turning to the audience, Ravi Kishan further said, 'I am telling you a story of how a man becomes King Khan and why.' He may not even remember. We were five boys: Ronik, I, Sudesh Beri, Monish Bahl and Harish. Shah Rukh sir was running a 103 high-grade fever."

The actor then went on to describe how Shah Rukh, being unwell, remained totally dedicated to his craft. "That shooting also had Sridevi ma'am as well, who starred in the movie alongside us. She too had a fever, but she had to rest at home. But here was Shah Rukh, who used to come on the set despite his illness, sit there, watch the shot and complete action. His passion was unmatched then and is still unmatched now."

He added, "We all, the rest of us, were very tall and energetic, and we used to feel that we were these six-foot-tall boys and sometimes would look at Shah Rukh and wonder what he would do. But when we saw his commitment, we realised his passion and his dedication towards his craft." He added, "Now we realise why someone becomes Shah Rukh Khan."

Calling him a true gentleman, Ravi added, "Shah Rukh doesn't let praise reach him, and that humility is what makes him King Khan."

Ravi Kishan, who has worked in over 750 films, also reflected on his long-awaited Filmfare win. I didn't go for 33 years. I stayed in the industry but never went on the Filmfare stage. I promised myself that the day my name gets nominated, I will go. 'Today that day has come,' he said emotionally.

The actor who received his Filmfare award for his movie "Laapata Ladies" concluded by thanking the audience and invoking his faith by chanting the Mahadev Shlok.

