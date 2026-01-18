Ravi Kishan on TV actors getting recognition from the government

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan will play a crucial role in the forthcoming movie "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain", an adaptation of the popular show of the same name.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the drama, Ravi Kishan was asked to react to how television actors are not getting due credit like members from other industries.

He was asked, "But even today, no one is recognized, Bollywood is recognized, every industry is recognized, but television actors don't get respect from the government side. What would you like to say on this?"

To this, Ravi Kishan shared the example of television actress turned politician Smriti Irani.

He said, "She was a very big television actor, and the government, the BJP, and Modi ji gave her a very big position. She became a very big minister in the Cabinet."

"There are many TV actors who have come from TV to cinema and have also won a National Award. Many TV actors have also become MPs, have also become MLAs. It is not like that."

Ravi Kishan added that there is a private member bill in the parliament in his name asking for a pension scheme for television actors, who do small parts and are not financially stable.

He revealed, "I have asked the government to give them a pension-like scheme, to give them land, to give them a house, for all the Indian actors who work in Hindi cinema. I have raised a voice for those character actors who probably get only one dialogue or so. There are times when they run out of money; for them, I have proposed a private member's bill. The bill has been presented in the assembly, and there will be a debate to get it approved."

