Ravi Bhatia reveals why filming the song 'Hum Sirf Musafir Hain' from 'Vijeyta' touched him deeply

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS)

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Ravi Bhatia has opened up about the emotional experience of shooting the song “Hum Sirf Musafir Hain.”

In an exclusive quote to IANS, the actor revealed how filming the sequence touched him deeply, highlighting the heartfelt moments and the personal connection he felt while bringing the song to life on screen. He shared, “Shooting for this song was an emotional experience. The lyrics touched me deeply because they mirror the struggles and hopes of my character in Vijeyta. I’m confident audiences will connect with its message as strongly as I did while performing it.”

On Monday, the makers of “Vijeyta” have released their latest song, “Hum Sirf Musafir Hain”, a track that captures the emotional core of the film. Written, composed, and performed by Sandeep Nath, the song captivates with its introspective lyrics and emotive delivery, giving listeners a window into the film’s poignant story of resilience and fate.

The song features lead actors Ravi Bhatia and Bharti Awasthi. The film also stars Godaan Kumar, Gyan Prakash, Nirav Patel, Diksha Thakur, and Pretty Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the music video is shot by DOP Eugene D’Souza. The song is available on YouTube and across major music platforms.

Produced by Dr. Rajesh K Agarwal under the banner of RKG Movie, “Vijeyta” is written by Sandeep Nath.

Speaking about the film, director Rajiv had earlier said, “The teaser is only a glimpse of what audiences can expect. Vijeyta is an emotional and inspirational saga, a story of rising above fear, loss, and corruption to stand as a beacon of hope. Dr. Agarwal’s journey is cinematic in every sense.”

The film is based on the life of Dr. Agarwal, who was born into a middle-class family in Kolkata. As a teenager, he worked to support his father’s modest hosiery business, packaging nylon undergarments in the 1970s. Through relentless determination, he transformed this humble beginning into a successful garment empire.

