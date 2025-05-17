Rashmika to Rakul: Bollywood stars pen lovely wishes for Vicky Kaushal as he turns 37

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 37th birthday on Friday, and to commemorate his special day, many Bollywood celebs showered the "Uri" actor with lovely wishes.

Vicky's 'Chhaava' co-star Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and dropped a black and white picture of the two as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Yesubai Bhonsale.

"Happy Birthday Maharaj! @vickykaushal09," Rashmika wrote, wishing Vicky on his birthday.

Actress, Rakul Preet Singh dropped a dapper pic of the birthday star, along with the following words, "Happy bday Punjabi munde @vickykaushal! Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold. Have a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead!"

Sunny Kaushal also used social media to pen an adorable greeting for his elder brother. The "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga" actor took to his IG and dropped an adorable picture of Vicky. The image featured Sunny holding a Polaroid of Vicky celebrating his birthday. Vicky was seen standing in front of a backdrop with a ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ banner, along with a cluster of gold, white, and grey balloons.

Sunny penned the caption, “Happy birthday, meri jaan Vicky Kaushal," with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, basking in the success of "Chhaava", Vicky Kaushal will next be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War". Set against the backdrop of war, the film deals with a complex love triangle involving two army officers (Ranbir and Vicky) who find themselves not only fighting it out on the battlefield but also for the love of the same woman (Alia).

Furthermore, Vicky's lineup includes Karan Johar's "Takht," co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Over and above this, Vicky also has "Ek Jaadugar" and "Mahavatar: An Epic Saga" in his kitty.

--IANS

pm/