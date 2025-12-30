December 30, 2025 11:03 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna's Rome diary is pure wanderlust goals

Rashmika Mandanna Rome dairy is pure wanderlust goals

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna knows how to strike a balance between work and play. Taking some much-needed time off from her busy schedule, she flew off to Rome for some fun time.

Shelling some major travel goals, Rashmika posted a fun photo dump on Instagram from Rome.

The primary photo in the post showed the 'Animal' actress smiling at the camera with a beautiful building in the backdrop.

From goofing around with her girl gang to exploring the streets of Rome, Rashmika made the most of her getaway.

We could also see Rashmika's rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda's actor brother Anand Deverakonda in one of the photos.

Not just that, the 'Pushpa' actress also posed in front of the Colosseum in one of the stills. Rashmika also satisfied her inner foodie during her latest trip.

She simply captioned the post, "Rome so far.."

On Thursday, Rashmika provided a glimpse of her Christmas vacation on social media.

The post had 'The Girlfriend' actress posing with her arms open against the backdrop of a beautiful tree. Rashmika looked as charming as ever in a long black coat, along with a top and skirt. She tied up her look with a hat.

Rashmika dropped a couple of her photos on IG and captioned them “Merry Christmas my loves!.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted leaving Hyderabad together on December 24, most likely to ring in the New Year together.

These two have been rumoured to be in a relationship for some time now, and if the latest buzz is to be believed, the lovebirds are all set to finally tie the knot next year. The duo reportedly got engaged in October this year. However, no official confirmation has been shared regarding the speculated nuptials.

Work-wise, Rashmika will next be seen in the forthcoming pan-India film "Mysaa".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

From India's Jalpaiguri to Dhaka: Khaleda Zia's noteworthy journey

From India's Jalpaiguri to Dhaka: Khaleda Zia's noteworthy journey

Sharvari looks back at portraits of her ‘favourite people’ as 2025 comes to an end

Sharvari looks back at portraits of her ‘favourite people’ as 2025 comes to an end

Thaman tells debut music director: Don't worry, will guide you through! (Photo Credit: Thaman/X)

Thaman tells debut music director: Don't worry, will guide you through!

Soha Ali Khan shares the recipe of the green juice she enjoys most mornings

Soha Ali Khan shares the recipe of the green juice she enjoys most mornings

Saiyami Kher to welcome New Year with family traditions and a long run

Saiyami Kher to welcome New Year with family traditions and a long run

Amanda Seyfried says there's ‘uncanny similarity’ between her, Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried says there's ‘uncanny similarity’ between her, Sydney Sweeney

PM Modi condoles demise of Khaleda Zia, says her contributions to India-Bangladesh relations will always be remembered

PM Modi condoles demise of Khaleda Zia, says her contributions to India-Bangladesh relations will always be remembered

Sadie Sink: I’d rather people see me as Max than as Sadie

Sadie Sink: I’d rather people see me as Max than as Sadie

Jasmine Sandlas ecstatic over ‘Shararat’ being ‘biggest Bollywood banger’ of 2025

Jasmine Sandlas ecstatic over ‘Shararat’ being ‘biggest Bollywood banger’ of 2025

SA20: Sunrisers clinch bonus point win over Pretoria Capitals

SA20: Sunrisers clinch bonus point win over Pretoria Capitals