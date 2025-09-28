September 28, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna reveals what her heart craves after a long schedule

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Sicily, Italy, to shoot for her much-hyped sequel, "Cocktail 2", where she will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Through her latest social media post, Rashmika revealed what her heart craves the most after wrapping up a long schedule.

Taking to the Stories section of the Instagram handle, Rashmika dropped a pic of a table filled with some delicious culinary treats. The photo of the lavish spread was accompanied by the caption, "After a long schedule a big meal is a much needed!!! (red heart emoji) (sic) ".

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the story of the sequel has been penned by Luv Ranjan. The details regarding the plot of the drama have been kept under wraps for now.

"Cocktail 2" is being made under the direction of Homi Adajania.

Being preoccupied with the "Cocktail 2" shoot, Rashmika missed the trailer launch event for the forthcoming horror comedy "Thamma", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Although she did share a heartfelt video message for all those present.

The 'Pushpa' actress was heard saying, "Hi guys, I am so sorry that I couldn't be at the trailer launch. I am shooting for 'Cocktail 2' in Sicily right now, but I really really hope that you liked the Thamma trailer and the brand new Maddok horror comedy."

Sharing what makes her character Tadaka in "Thamma" special, the 'Animal' actress added, "Tadaka is such an important and strong character, and I had the honor and the privilege of playing her. I absolutely loved playing her part on screen. I can't wait for all of you to watch Thamma in the theatre this Diwali."

The movie features Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin as Yakshasan, Paresh as Ram Bajaj Goyal, and Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar, along with others.

"Thamma" is slated for a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali this year.

--IANS

pm/

