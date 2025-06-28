Rashami Desai says 'spread kindness' after Parag Tyagi trolled for walking his dog post wife's demise

June 28, 2025 8:54 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi was recently trolled for walking his dog Simba after the sudden demise of his wife Shefali Jariwala on Friday night.

Bashing the trolls, actress Rashami Desai urged everyone to be kind and empathetic during this difficult time.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Desai wrote, “Aree bhaiya, let’s spread kindness and compassion instead of judgment! Simba was more than just a pet — he was Shefali’s beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family’s grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let’s show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism.”

Before this, Desai expressed her grief over losing Shefali in the following words, “I'm still trying to process the news, you were an incredible person and I'm struggling to find the words to express... You will be deeply missed, gone too soon”.

If the reports are to be believed, Shefali left for heavenly abode on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to reports, her husband rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In the meantime, the police have said that the cause of Shefali's death is not clear till now.

Sharing an update on Shefali's postmortem which was conducted by a government doctor, police informed that the doctors have reserved their opinion for now on the cause of death. They added that the exact reason for the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant's demise is still not clear.

In addition to this, police have also recorded the statements of eight people in the matter - including statements of the family members, servants and the doctor at Bellevue Hospital.

However, the official said that no discrepancies have been found in the investigation as of now.

--IANS

pm/

