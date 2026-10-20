October 20, 2026 7:04 PM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone name their second daughter 'Devi Padukone Singh'

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone name their second daughter 'Devi Padukone Singh'

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have unveiled the name of their second daughter on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Taking to their official social media handles on Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika revealed that they have named their little bundle of joy, Devi Padukone Singh.

In a joint post, the couple uploaded a heart-melting family photo featuring Ranveer, Deepika and their two little munchkins.

While the two actors flaunted their dazzling smiles looking at their girls, big sister Dua was lovingly giving a kiss to his little sister. All four of them twinned in golden ethnic wear.

Sharing the name of their younger one with the netizens, they captioned the post, 'Devi Padukone Singh' (Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram) Of Love & Abundance… (evil eye emoji) Devi Padukone Singh (sic)."

Many members from the fraternity, such as Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari and Bhumi Pednekar, reacted to the post with red heart emoticons.

Ranveer and Deepika welcome baby number two on 19th September this year.

The couple shared the exciting news on social media by uploading a post featuring a tiny footprint, along with the words, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer".

For the caption, they simply shared an evil eye emoticon.

Deepika and Ranveer had announced that they are expecting their second child together in April this year.

They revealed the happy news of the latest addition to the family through a joint post. Ranveer and Deepika dropped a photo of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.

Talking about the couple's romantic journey, Deepika and Ranveer, who have shared the screen in a number of projects such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021), tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child together, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.

--IANS

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