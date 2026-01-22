Rani Mukerji calls working with Amitabh Bachchan in Black as a masterclass in acting 

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has called working with Amitabh Bachchan in their superhit movie Black as a turning point in her career, describing the experience as nothing short of a 'masterclass in acting'.

Speaking about the film while in a conversation with Karan Johar, Rani said that sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Black was deeply inspiring.

“For any actor, working with Mr Bachchan is a career-defining moment,” she said, adding that watching him perform as Debraj Sahai in Black every day on set felt like attending an acting a masterclass. She shared that Bachchan’s dedication, along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision, pushed the entire cast to raise their level.

Talking about her iconic movie Black, Rani said that the movie remains one of the most spiritual and magical films of her life. Recalling the emotional impact, she said that when she and Amitabh Bachchan watched the final cut together, “we hugged each other and just broke down,” as both had immersed themselves completely in their roles.

The actress also lauded director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his vision and for shaping every detail of the film. She said Bhansali created a world so rich and immersive that it inspired actors to give their best every single day. According to her, he has the rare ability to take actors to emotional depths they may not even know exist.

Talking about the impact on her as a human, Rani said that she had undergone six months of sign-language training and spent time with people who were visually and hearing challenged, and that the experience taught her empathy and gratitude, adding that it changed her outlook on life.

Talking about Black, the movie released in 2005, and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Amitabh Bachchan as Debraj Sahai and Rani Mukerji as Michelle McNally. The film, inspired by the life of Helen Keller, went on to receive critical acclaim and remains one of the most powerful performances of Rani Mukerji’s career.

–IANS

rd/