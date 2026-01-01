Ranchi Royals, Tamil Nadu Dragons focus on sharp execution and strong circle defence

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) As the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 season draws closer, the Ranchi Royals and Tamil Nadu Dragons are taking shape, each with a clear tactical identity. While the Royals are built around speed, versatility and attacking transitions, the Dragons have focused on a solid defensive unit backed by top-class goalkeeping and reliable penalty-corner options.

Ranchi Royals enter the league as the newest franchise, replacing the former Team Gonasika, and have assembled a squad that emphasises flexibility in midfield and quick movement across the field.

The team is led by Manpreet Singh, who recently became only the second Indian player to reach 400 international caps. Under Head Coach Harendra Singh, the Royals have paired Manpreet with Belgium’s Tom Boon, the 2025 FIH Player of the Year, forming a midfield partnership capable of controlling the tempo of matches.

Defensively, the Royals have strengthened their backline by adding Belgian defender Maxime Van Oots and Australia’s Tim Howard, alongside experienced Indian defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

In attack, the Royals will rely on Mandeep Singh's finishing ability and the pace and power of young forward Araijeet Singh Hundal. Ranchi Royals will begin their campaign on 4 January against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Dragons, meanwhile, are building on their 2025 semifinal finish by emphasising circle defence and set-piece efficiency. Led by captain Amit Rohidas, one of the most dependable defenders in world hockey, the Dragons boast one of the league’s strongest goalkeeping groups. Ireland’s David Harte, a two-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, is joined by Prince Deep Singh, who impressed in shoot-outs at the 2025 Junior World Cup.

In attack, the Dragons continue to rely on Australia’s Blake Govers, whose penalty-corner conversion makes him a constant threat. He is supported by Mohammed Raheel Mouseen in midfield and by Germany’s Paul Kaufmann, who adds structure and discipline. The Tamil Nadu Dragons will open the season at home on January 3 against Hyderabad Toofans, aiming to make the most of home support.

Ranchi Royals Squad: Suraj Karkera, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Amir Ali, Joshua Beltz (Australia), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Anmol Ekka, Manpreet Singh, Tom Boon (Belgium), Vishnukant Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Mustapha Cassiem (South Africa), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Howard (Australia), Maxime Van Oots (Belgium), Ravneet Singh, Manmeet Singh Rai, Jack Waller (England), Sam Lane (New Zealand), Ashish Purti.

Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons Squad: David Harte (Ireland), Princedeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Paul Kaufmann (Germany), Sander de Wijn (Netherlands), Anand Lakra, Pruthvi GM, Tom Sorsby (Great Britain), Tom Craig (Australia), Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Sheshe Gowda, Chandan Yadav, Arun J, Adrohit Ekka, Sushil Dhanwar, Blake Govers (Australia), Selvam Karthi, Nathan Ephraums (Australia), Uttam Singh, K Selvaraj.

