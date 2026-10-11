October 11, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ makers book November 5 for its release

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ makers book November 5 for its release

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ have locked the film’s release on November 5 ahead of Diwali.

On Sunday, the makers took their Instagram, and unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, while announcing that Part 1 of the two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

They wrote in the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra”.

The announcement celebrates the beginning of a new era with the message, “Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai,” and confirms that advance bookings will open on Dussehra.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by ‘Ramayana: Part 2’ in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

The project combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Promising an immersive cinematic experience, the film is among the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing the film globally, while Dharma Productions will act as distributors for the Hindi-speaking market.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Shanghai Masters: Alexander Zverev overcomes Halys' challenge in R3 to secure 60th win of 2026

Shanghai Masters: Alexander Zverev overcomes Halys' challenge in R3 to secure 60th win of 2026

When Shweta Bachchan talked about how Aishwarya Rai changed the dynamics in the Bachchan family

When Shweta Bachchan talked about how Aishwarya Rai changed the dynamics in the Bachchan family

3rd T20I: Won't get ahead of ourselves despite historic 250-run chase in Ranchi, says Roston Chase

3rd T20I: Won't get ahead of ourselves despite historic 250-run chase in Ranchi, says Roston Chase

3rd T20I: God has been kind, working hard on mental aspect to finish games, says Tilak Varma

3rd T20I: God has been kind, working hard on mental aspect to finish games, says Tilak Varma

3rd T20I: Nitish, Prince return for India as West Indies elect to bowl first, Sampson, Paul included

3rd T20I: Nitish, Prince return for India as West Indies elect to bowl first, Sampson, Paul included

Ethan Hawke says he spent 10 years waiting for a 'great' movie-making experience

Ethan Hawke says he spent 10 years waiting for a 'great' movie-making experience

‘India is moving forward with the dream of hosting 2036 Olympics’: PM Modi

India is moving forward with the dream of hosting 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

Trump admin's PERM suspension move will adversely impact US: Report

Trump admin's PERM suspension move will adversely impact US: Report

Five people missing after massive floods in Budhigandaki River of Nepal’s western Gorkha district

Five missing after massive floods in Nepal's Gorkha district

Kutch Copper plans to double smelting capacity to 1 million tonnes

Adani's Kutch Copper plans to double smelting capacity to 1 million tonnes