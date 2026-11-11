Rampur Indian single malt unveils natural brand positioning, ‘43° | 2° - born in nature’s frequency'

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Rampur Indian Single Malt, the globally acclaimed Indian single malt from Radico Khaitan Limited, has unveiled ‘43° | 2° – Born in Nature’s Frequency’, a new brand positioning built on the two temperature extremes of its home in the Himalayan foothills, 43°C in summer and 2°C in winter.

This seasonal swing, which expands and contracts the oak cask year after year, shapes the character of the whisky. As Rampur completes its first decade, it now becomes the signature of the brand.

The influence of this climate is also the subject of international scientific research. Rampur Distillery has been selected to represent Asia in The 8 Continent Series, a six-month study examining how geographical and climatic conditions influence the maturation, chemistry and flavour of single malt whisky.

Led by Brazilian food scientist Aline Bortoletto and her team at INOVBEV, the study brings together eight single malts from different continents, including one matured in Antarctica, and will use chemical analysis, sensory evaluation and statistical modelling to understand the influence of climate on whisky. Rampur is the only Indian whisky in the study, bringing the conditions of the Himalayan foothills into a global conversation on whisky maturation.

Since its launch in 2016, Rampur has built its identity around the character imparted by its place of origin. The natural positioning brings this provenance into sharper focus. The campaign line, ‘Born in Nature’s Frequency’, connects the rhythm of the natural world with the maturation process. Heat expands the cask, cold contracts it, and the spirit gradually develops its character. Read together, 43 and 2 form 432, which now serves as Rampur’s numerical signature. The platform makes visible a process that is largely unseen, giving consumers a new way to understand the relationship between Rampur’s provenance and the whisky in the glass.

Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited, said, “Over the past decade, Rampur has established a distinct identity in the world of Indian single malts, earning recognition internationally while remaining deeply connected to its place of origin. In a climate as demanding as ours, the cask works through every season, and we wanted a platform that places this truth at the heart of the brand. ‘43° | 2° – Born in Nature’s Frequency’ brings together the climate, the craft and the character of the whisky. The number 432 also carries cultural and symbolic associations with harmony, balance and the rhythm of nature, offering us a creative lens to tell a more expansive story about our origins and craft. As Rampur enters its second decade, this platform will anchor how the brand speaks to consumers across markets.”

The natural positioning builds on Rampur’s growing international recognition. In Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2026, nine expressions from the Rampur portfolio were featured with an average score of 91.9 points, a further marker of the brand’s standing among global whisky connoisseurs.

Rampur has also strengthened its presence in international travel retail, becoming the first Indian single malt to be presented across four major UK airports at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham.

The campaign is being rolled out across on-trade and retail touchpoints, including in-outlet branding, point-of-sale material and consumer experiences, to create a consistent expression of the platform wherever consumers encounter Rampur.

It is complemented by digital storytelling featuring actor Mihir Ahuja, known for his role in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar, which brings the idea of 43° | 2° to a wider audience in a contemporary and accessible format.

The announcement comes as Radico Khaitan continues to strengthen its premium and luxury portfolio. The Company’s Prestige & Above segment recorded 35.8 per cent volume growth in Q1 FY2027, reaching 5.28 million cases and contributing 74 per cent of its IMFL value sales. The Company has outlined an ambition to grow its luxury and semi-luxury portfolio by approximately 25 per cent in FY2027.

As Rampur enters its second decade, ‘43° | 2° - Born in Nature’s Frequency’ establishes a long-term platform for the brand across markets and consumer touchpoints. It returns the story to the forces that shape the whisky. The land, the changing seasons, the oak and the passage of time.

Nature composed it. Oak held every note.

--IANS

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