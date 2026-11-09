Maha: Ramdas Kadam demands probe into Sunil Tatkare’s role in Ajit Pawar’s crash

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) A massive political storm has erupted in Maharashtra following serious allegations made by Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam against NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and state president Sunil Tatkare. Kadam on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into whether Tatkare had any hand in the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's flight took off from Mumbai to Baramati, but as the aircraft was landing at the Baramati airstrip, it met with a horrific accident resulting in his death. Following this tragic incident, political blame-shifting has intensified.

Launching a scathing attack during the Diwali festival, Ramdas Kadam linked Sunil Tatkare directly to Ajit Pawar's fatal crash, demanding an investigation.

Kadam went on to make explosive remarks about Tatkare's past and ambitions.

"Sunil Tatkare is a demonic person. He cannot be loyal to anyone. He used to be the Personal Assistant (PA) to A R Antulay saheb, and he finished him off too," he claimed.

"Whoever gets close to Tatkare, he works to destroy them. I have heard that he himself wanted to become the Deputy Chief Minister. Therefore, an investigation must be conducted from the angle of whether Tatkare had a hand in Ajit Pawar's fatal crash. His ambitions are monstrous, and he can do anything to fulfil them," alleged Kadam.

Kadam also targeted Tatkare's political standing, stating, "During the Khed-Dapoli elections, I worked shoulder to shoulder with Tatkare. At that time, people used to tell me not to work for him, as he is a traitor. Tatkare doesn't even have the standing to speak against me."

However, Sunil Tatkare has vehemently rejected all the allegations made by Ramdas Kadam, calling them entirely baseless. He stated that he would address the media in a formal press conference to present his side.

NCP national spokesperson Umesh Patil also responded to Kadam’s remarks, saying, "Ramdas Kadam has made allegations against Tatkare in the past as well. Tatkare has been working in the Konkan region for the last 40 years, building the party against the Shiv Sena. Therefore, this should be viewed as a local-level political conflict."

Patil said Kadam should have spoken with evidence and termed his charges baseless.

The war of words between Shiv Sena and the NCP has brought the underlying tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Raigad district to a boiling point.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has also jumped into the controversy, stating that since Ramdas Kadam has made such grave accusations against Tatkare, an inquiry should be initiated.

The insults hurled by Kadam deeply offended Ajay Birvatkar, a Zilla Parishad member and Sunil Tatkare’s brother-in-law.

Following a prior dispute regarding seating arrangements at a foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Poynar dam in Khed, Birvatkar took to social media to fire back.

He posted, "When a person's downfall begins, such frantic ranting follows. Even if one has the ambition to touch the sky, one's feet must remain on the ground. However, if self-respect is hurt, the market will be dismantled," issuing a sharp warning that signals an escalation of the feud between Tatkare and Ramdas Kadam.

--IANS

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