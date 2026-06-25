Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Ramandeep Yadav, who essays the role of serial killer Rajjo in the recently released streaming series ‘Raakh’, has shared that while his partner in crime, Akash Makhija’s character is outright brutal, Rajjo develops over a period of time.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Ramandeep Yadav, Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandkumar, Aamir Bashir and Sandeep Saket following the release of the show.

When asked if he infused the blind rage into his character, the actor denied saying that as an actor he has to put a thought while crafting the characters no matter how brutal, unreasonable the characters are.

He told IANS, “As an audience, if you watch, you will feel that Akash and my characters are not thinking. But when you have to do that as an actor, we have to think. Even Rajjo thinks a lot. The character of Akash, I agree he is brutal, he is not thinking. As he said, ‘It's my world, so if I don't get it, I'll take it’. My character develops gradually”.

He further mentioned, “Earlier, he thought, ‘I didn't want to do anything’. But when it comes to survival, then it's just a human tendency that no matter how many people there are, we will look out for ourselves first. But we will look out for ourselves first. And the second thing is the backdrop. My character has a backstory, he comes from Haryana, and there he becomes an addict during the emergency when he is sterilized. So, how did he deal with that society and manage to come here to Bombay, and why did he leave his village? These were the questions for which I was looking for answers through my performance”.

‘Raakh’ is a gripping fictional investigative thriller set in the late 1970s. It traces a crime that sends shockwaves across the nation, and leads to a nationwide manhunt that explores the collision between crime and justice.

The series is heavily inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of kidnapping and extortion of siblings eventually leading to their brutal murder. Aamir essays the role of a war veteran, and the father of the children, who are murdered.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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