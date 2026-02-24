Ram Charan tells 'Peddi' cameraman Rathnavelu: Your vision brings magic to every frame

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Wishing Rathnavelu, the cameraman of his upcoming film 'Peddi', a happy birthday, Telugu star Ram Charan on Tuesday complimented the ace cinematographer saying, his vision brought magic to every frame.

Taking to his X timeline to greet Ratnavelu, who is one of India's finest cinematographers, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday, @RathnaveluDop Garu. Always a privilege sharing the set with you. Your vision brings magic to every frame. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead."

The makers of the film too greeted the ace cinematographer using the official film's handle. They wrote, "Frames blazing with fire. From the sets of #PEDDI @AlwaysRamCharan × @RathnaveluDop. A MEGA POWER ⭐ BLAST is loading soon."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released the first look poster of actor Jagapathi Babu in the film and had also disclosed that he played a character called Appalasoori in the eagerly awaited entertainer.

The explosive action entertainer is slated to hit screens worldwide on April 30 this year.

The rural action drama has triggered huge excitement among fans and is among the most eagerly awaited films this year.

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Peddi' had, in the last week of December last year, wrapped up its Delhi schedule.

Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman for the film, had taken to his Instagram page to post pictures from the sets of Delhi. He had also dropped an update saying that the unit had wrapped up the Delhi schedule in style!

Rathnavelu wrote, "Delhi schedule wrapped in style! Immersive, poetic visuals. Ram Charan bro at his incredible best!"

Sources have said that all aspects of production were progressing smoothly, with post-production work moving ahead at a good pace.

It may be recalled that the makers had recently brought Sham Kaushal on board specifically for a fight sequence that sources claim will surely be considered as one of the film’s highlights.

The crucial and high-intensity fight sequence, featuring Ram Charan alongside fighters, was shot on a massive set erected by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

The film has already been garnering a lot of attention for its first-look posters and glimpse. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, 'Peddi' is being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

"Director Buchi Babu Sana, a known perfectionist, is paying meticulous attention to every action segment. Each fight sequence has been crafted with unique concepts and breathtaking execution," a source had said some days ago.

'Peddi', apart from Ramcharan and Janhvi Kapoor, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

'Peddi' is backed by a stellar technical crew with Academy Award winner AR Rahman composing the music, renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu handling the camera, and National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli taking charge of the editing.

