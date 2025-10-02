October 02, 2025 9:57 PM हिंदी

Ram bhakts rule India, Ravana has no place: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said on Thursday that Ram Rajya will prevail in Rajasthan, and Ravana has no place in today’s India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Bedham said, "Ravana represents evil, and the people of this country have eradicated it. You see, Ram devotees have been ruling the nation for three terms now. Ravana is nowhere to be seen and has no place in today’s India.”

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress regime, Bedham cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report. He claimed that under the Gehlot government, crime in Rajasthan rose exponentially, creating a “jungle raj.”

“During Gehlot’s tenure in 2023, incidents of rape, violence against women, crimes against Scheduled Tribes, and cybercrime were constantly on the rise. Yet leaders like Gehlot and Dotasara kept misleading the public,” Bedham alleged.

In contrast, he said that under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s BJP government, crime has been effectively controlled and the graph is declining rapidly.

Calling for accountability, Bedham demanded, “Based on the NCRB report, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara should repent and resign from his post.”

Praising the current BJP government, Bedham asserted that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is implementing people-centric schemes that spread happiness, peace, and harmony.

Commenting on the recent lathi charge on NSUI workers during a university protest, Bedham defended the police action: “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a national organisation that has completed 100 years. If some so-called student leaders disrupt such events in the name of NSUI and indulge in hooliganism, strict legal action will be taken.”

He further accused Congress of a history of such behaviour, recalling incidents at Delhi University where anti-national slogans were raised.

“When RSS holds a social event, Congress members enter wearing the mask of NSUI to create chaos. It’s in their blood,” Bedham remarked.

The Minister added, “The morale of the Rajasthan Police is rising under our rule, unlike during the Congress regime.”

--IANS

arc/dan

