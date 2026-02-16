Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail by Delhi High Court to attend niece's wedding

February 16, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav, who had surrendered to the police after the Delhi High Court directed him to do so in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases, has been granted interim bail by Delhi High Court till March 18,2026.

The actor has got the interim release to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. Rajpal Yadav's lawyer informed the HC that he has submitted a DD of Rs 1.5 crore. The actor has been ordered to surrender his passport. The next hearing is on March 18.

Earlier, the actor’s manager, Bhaskar Upadhyay had said that half the amount in the financial insolvency case of the actor has been paid off. The manager has said that they had sought adjournment of the hearing on Thursday because the bail they have filed is answerable to the other party. The manager said that he will meet Rajpal Yadav in jail and take instructions from him regarding the payment, and what he has to say about the payment.

He said that the answers for the above questions are likely to emerge on Monday. He said, “The money that was invested from the investment purpose has not been denied to. Earlier also when there was talk of money, the company had refused to take money. Negotiations are underway on the 2012 agreement, in which three months have already been served. I can't say anything about who gave money to Rajpal Yadav, it is a family matter. I will personally go to the jail and tell him how it needs to be done. Out of the five crores so far, two and a half crores have been given, see what the court decides on Monday”.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the actor to surrender to the police with regards to a financial irregularity case where he had taken a loan to make his film 'Ata Pata Laapata' in 2010, was unable to repay the loan. In 2018, a magisterial court sentenced the actor and his wife to a six-month jail term.

