Rajnath Singh says Sanskrit can guide world, calls Ayodhya a civilisational consciousness

Ayodhya, Oct 5 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Shri Narayan Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and said that Sanskrit has taken India's knowledge and science to great heights and still has the potential to guide the world.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to explain why we agreed to attend this programme. Although I do not have much knowledge of Sanskrit, I have a deep affinity for the language. Sanskrit has taken India's knowledge and science to great heights and still has the potential to guide the world."

Recalling his tenure as the Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991, Singh said he had ordered that the third Hindi question paper, which was half in Hindi and half in Sanskrit, be made entirely in Sanskrit and made compulsory.

"However, when another government came to power, the decision was repealed. That still pains me, and that is why I have come to this programme. During my tenure as Education Minister, I also introduced Vedic Mathematics. As far as Vedic Mathematics is concerned, I have been a student of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry, and I can say that Vedic Mathematics is still unparalleled," he said.

Rajnath Singh further said that he does not consider Ayodhya merely a pilgrimage site, describing the city as a centre of consciousness, culture and civilisation.

"I do not consider Ayodhya merely a pilgrimage site. Ayodhya is a consciousness in itself. Ayodhya is a culture in itself. Ayodhya is a civilisation in itself. Just as the sun rises in the east and illuminates the entire world, in the same way, the light of dharma, justice and dignity has emanated from this city of Ayodhya and illuminated the whole of India and the entire world. I can say this with conviction," he said.

Speaking about the significance of Sanskrit and mathematics, Singh said, "What is knowledge of numbers? What is the mathematical language of the world? A person like me would say that the mathematical language of the world is our Sanskrit language. And I can also explain through examples how this is so."

He also made an appeal to those present, saying, "Where are people taking the country? I want to make a very humble request to you. This pain is in my heart; please think about it."

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and shared photographs on the social media platform X. He said he felt fortunate after having darshan of Shri Ram Lalla and Shri Hanumanji and prayed for India's progress and the welfare of its people.

The Defence Minister also visited Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya and offered prayers. He participated in the Shri Guru Purnima Mahamahotsav during his visit to the temple town.

--IANS

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