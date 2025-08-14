August 14, 2025 9:44 PM हिंदी

Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor as symbol of new-age warfare, self-reliance

Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor as symbol of new-age warfare, self-reliance

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his ‘Sandesh to Soldiers’ on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, hailed Operation Sindoor as a “balanced military response” and a testament to the nation’s shift towards modern, self-reliant defence capabilities.

Singh said the operation, conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, was a “shining example of precise and successful military strategy,” integrating drone warfare, layered air defence, electronic warfare, and network-centric operations.

“India is no longer dependent on foreign technology,” he stressed, adding that the mission underscored the government’s commitment to indigenous defence production.

In a swift and targeted strike, nine terror training camps, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, were destroyed without crossing the LoC or harming civilians. “We are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and dignity of our country, we face every challenge boldly,” Singh said, vowing complete eradication of terrorism.

Recalling the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev were fitting responses, also avenging past attacks on Parliament, Mumbai’s Taj, and Amarnath pilgrims.

He praised the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police for neutralising three top LeT commanders in Dachigam last month.

Highlighting defence sector progress, the minister noted that domestic manufacturing now accounts for 65 per cent of needs, up from 30 per cent a decade ago, with annual production touching Rs 1.51 lakh crore and exports at a record Rs 23,622 crore.

Targets for 2029 include Rs 3 lakh crore in production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports. Singh also lauded ongoing Armed Forces modernisation with platforms like INS Arihant, Rafale-Marine, and Prachand helicopters. On infrastructure, he pointed to 125 BRO projects, including Ladakh’s Shinkun La tunnel, set to be the world’s highest.

Celebrating women’s growing role in the military, he cited the NDA’s first 17 women graduates and record-breaking naval voyages by women officers.

He also urged youth to contribute to nation-building under initiatives like Digital India and Make in India.

Extending Independence Day greetings, Singh expressed gratitude to soldiers, veterans, and their families, pledging continued welfare measures, and reaffirmed India’s resolve for a secure, self-reliant future.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Vincent Keymer seals title with a round to spare, becomes tournament’s first-ever sole winner of the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 on Thursday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai Grandmasters chess: Keymer seals title with a round to spare, becomes tournament’s first-ever sole winner

Bangladesh: Awami League leaders arrested ahead of Bangabandhu anniversary (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League leaders arrested ahead of Bangabandhu anniversary

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate to talk with state government to help create facilities for padel in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv Kokate to talk with govt to help create facilities for padel

Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Trump's Pakistan endorsement undermined US-India defining partnership built over decades: Report (File image)

Trump's Pakistan endorsement undermined US-India defining partnership built over decades: Report

Stage set for momentous Putin-Trump summit in Alaska (File image)

Stage set for momentous Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered (3rd Ld)

Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered (3rd Ld)

Bangladesh: Two Hindu men lynched by mob in Rangpur, horrific video goes viral

Bangladesh: Two Hindu men lynched by mob in Rangpur, horrific video goes viral

Soundarya Rajinikanth tells dad Rajinikanth: I'm a proud daughter and I love you more than I can ever say!

Soundarya Rajinikanth tells dad Rajinikanth: I'm a proud daughter and I love you more than I can ever say!

PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building

PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building