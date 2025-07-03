Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa soak in the beauty of New Zealand

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Maalik’, explored the beauty of New Zealand with his wife, Patralekhaa. The country, which is known as Aotearoa in Maori language.

The couple chose New Zealand for its authentic experiences that create genuine connections with both nature and locals. Photographs reveal the couple immersing themselves in New Zealand’s rich autumn tapestry, from art-filled vineyards to soaring helicopter adventures over untouched landscapes.

The couple was also spotted strolling hand-in-hand among remarkable installations at the Brick Bay Wine & Sculpture Trail just outside of Auckland. The two recreated Michelangelo’s ’Creation of Adam’ on a quirky COVID-era social distancing bench - bringing art to life in their own unique way.

The couple appeared visibly moved while surrounded by the golden and crimson hues of New Zealand’s spectacular autumn foliage and took a moment to soak in the pleasant atmosphere by the lake.

The couple also went to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, an ecological site with overwhelming native forest cover behind the world’s longest pest-proof fence. The two absorbed the breathtaking beauty of New Zealand courtesy New Zealand tourism.

The actor couple engaged in deep conversation with Ringi, a local Maori guide, absorbing indigenous wisdom and cultural stories that breathe life into the ancient landscape; and Jesse, a conservationist and expert at the Sanctuary.

Rajkummar told his wife, “Love, laughter, and a touch of adrenaline — this was truly a date in the sky, New Zealand style; something we can check off our bucketlist”.

The couple followed their moving guided walk with a scenic adventure in the skies via a picturesque helicopter ride over the geothermal landscapes of the Taupo region.

--IANS

aa/