December 03, 2025 1:07 AM हिंदी

Rajkot: Saurashtra University innovates psychological test to spot 'nomophobia' in people

Rajkot: Saurashtra University innovates psychological test to spot 'nomophobia' in people (Photo: @SauUniOfficial/X)

Rajkot, Dec 2 (IANS) In a remarkable development, the Department of Psychology at Saurashtra University in Rajkot (Gujarat) have developed a psychological test called 'No Mobile Phone Phobia' that will determine whether your child or you yourself suffer from ‘nomophobia’.

‘Nomophobia’ is the new-age ailment under which a certain kind of fear grips the mind of children as well as adults, where they worry about not having a workable mobile phone.

Those suffering from ‘nomophobia’ can show symptoms like people becoming anxious and distraught when their mobile phone runs out of battery, their mobile network turns weak, or their phone is snatched. This test can easily detect these symptoms.

The university has also obtained copyright for this formula, allowing it to be used on a large scale. This test will not only identify and counsel people suffering from nomophobia, but will also help them overcome their mobile phone addiction.

Dr Yogesh Jogson, Professor in the Department of Psychology at Saurashtra University, stated that a paper-and-pencil test has been developed for students living in India, and this test has also received recognition. Its copyright has been granted by the Government, he said.

Assistant Professor Dhara Doshi explained that a paper-and-pencil test has been developed to assess the level of "no mobile phone phobia" in people aged 14 to 34. This test will prove extremely useful for many students and PhD researchers. It offers numerous scientific solutions and techniques to combat nomophobia, the anxiety and nervousness caused by not having a phone.

Unnati Desai, a research student at Saurashtra University, stated that this test can accurately measure the level of nomophobia in young people.

--IANS

mr/dan

