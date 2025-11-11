Rajesh Tailang wants to explore roles beyond routine goody good characters

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Tailang, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of his International Emmy-winning streaming show ‘Delhi Crime’, has shared that he wants to explore something out of the scope of the goody good characters that he often plays.

The actor spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai ahead of the release of the 3rd season of the show. Apart from his character in another massively hit show ‘Mirzapur’, which has grey shades, the actor nails the white characters with absolute finesse.

Talking about such characters, he told IANS, “Now I am a little bored, that is why I am doing something different. I have done comedy and I am doing a negative character as well, but yes, but many times I feel that doing a positive character is more difficult, because it is more difficult to keep an interest in the character”.

In the show, Rajesh portrays the role of Inspector Bhupendra Singh. ‘Delhi Crime’ stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. While the first season of the show followed the story of the chilling 2012 Delhi-gangrape case, the second season followed the story of the ‘Kachha Baniyan Gang’, who raid the houses of the elderly people in the national capital, and later kill them.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, ‘Delhi Crime’ won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The 3rd season of the show is set to drop on Netflix on November 13.

