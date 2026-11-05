November 06, 2026 12:52 AM हिंदी

Rajasthan Youth Congress suspends 43 office-bearers, including 12 district presidents, for ‘skipping’ Delhi rally

New Delhi: Supporters during INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, November 01, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) The Rajasthan Youth Congress has suspended 43 office-bearers, including 12 district presidents and 31 state-level functionaries, for failing to attend a rally organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The Youth Congress had assigned all its office-bearers the responsibility of mobilising people and ensuring a strong turnout at the Delhi rally. However, 43 leaders from Rajasthan reportedly failed to attend the event themselves.

The Congress leadership took serious note of their absence and expressed displeasure over their failure to fulfil the assigned responsibility.

A detailed report was prepared identifying the office-bearers who had been tasked with mobilising crowds but did not turn up. Based on the report, disciplinary action was initiated, and the leaders were suspended from their respective positions.

The 12 district presidents suspended for skipping the Delhi rally are Chirag Paliwal (Rajsamand), Vikas Manju (Jalore), Rajesh Godara (Bikaner), Rameshwar Bairwa (Baran), Prithviraj Malviya (Banswara), Arvind Yadav (Dungarpur), Ramdayal Beniwal (Bikaner City), Mohammad Shakeel (Pratapgarh), Suresh Mali (Balotra), Hasan Khan (Deeg), Asif Khan (Churu) and Praveen Sikhwal (Beawar).

Also, 31 state-level office-bearers have faced suspension, including 20 state secretaries. Those suspended include Prakash Chand Meena (Vice President, SC/ST), Saddam Hussain Mew (General Secretary, Minority), Faizan Hasan Qureshi (General Secretary, Minority), Zafar Hussain Mir (General Secretary, Minority), Salma Pinara (General Secretary, Minority Women), Ramphool Dhakad (General Secretary, OBC), Ganesh Dewasi (General Secretary, OBC), Thakur Bishnoi (General Secretary, General Category), Manjula Desai (General Secretary, General Category Women), Arjun Singh Bochwat (General Secretary, SC) and Deepak Meghwal (General Secretary, SC).

The other suspended office-bearers are Ashish Bairwa Tatwal, Himanshu Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Gurjar, Suresh Godara, Nawab Khan, Sangram Singh Gurjar, Mujahid Qureshi, Hukma Ram, Bharat Meena, Mahboob Khan, Bhaira Ram Patel, Ghani Mohammad Sindhi, Ravi Kant, Giriraj Kumar, Himanshu Dhakad, Suresh Kumar Gurjar, Arvind Yogi, Vishnu Kumar Meena, Asif Khan Qaimkhani and Pawan Kumar Jangid.

The action signals the party leadership's displeasure over the absence of its organisational functionaries from an important political mobilisation programme.

--IANS

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