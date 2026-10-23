Rajasthan panchayat polls 2026: Rural voter turnout lags behind ULB elections; boycotts raise concerns

Jaipur, Oct 23 (IANS) Rajasthan’s first phase of Panchayati Raj elections witnessed a voter turnout of 62.90 per cent by 6 p.m. on October 22, significantly lower than the 76.41 per cent recorded during the first phase of the Urban Local Body elections. While the figures reveal a gap in voter participation, political leaders from the BJP and Congress have offered contrasting assessments of the electoral mood as polling continues across the state.

The first phase covered 293 Zila Parishad seats and 1,788 Panchayat Samiti seats across 16 districts. A total of 6,926 candidates contested 2,081 positions, with turnout varying considerably between districts and local bodies.

BJP state President Madan Rathore said the initial response indicated an advantage for his party. “Voter enthusiasm in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections has leaned in favour of the BJP,” he said.

Rathore also highlighted the state government's rural development agenda, claiming, “The Bhajanlal government has undertaken historic initiatives in rural development, surpassing the achievements of the Congress party’s entire five-year tenure in just 34 months.”

These remarks reflect the BJP's assessment of the electoral atmosphere, although turnout figures alone do not establish which party has greater voter support.

Bikaner recorded the highest district-level turnout at 71.42 per cent, followed by Jhalawar at 68.35 per cent and Barmer at 67.37 per cent. In contrast, Pali recorded the lowest turnout at 48.27 per cent.

At the Panchayat Samiti level, Mangta in Barmer recorded 79.55 per cent turnout, while Rani Station in Pali registered just 40.02 per cent.

The overall turnout was also below previous Panchayat election averages. Participation averaged 63.15 per cent in 2020 and 64.40 per cent in 2021, compared with 62.90 per cent in the current first phase.

In some villages, residents boycotted polling over local grievances, including changes to Gram Panchayat boundaries.

In Shishvi ki Dhani in Rajsamand district, only three of 400 eligible voters reportedly cast their ballots in protest against a Panchayat reorganisation. Polling was also suspended for approximately an hour in Ayana following an Electronic Voting Machine malfunction.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged voters to support Congress candidates, raising concerns about the conduct of the preceding Urban Local Body elections.

“In the Urban Local Body elections, the margin of votes between the Congress and the BJP was less than one per cent, yet the BJP managed to usurp the popular mandate,” Gehlot said.

He called on voters to remain vigilant against any interference in the Panchayati Raj elections. “I urge you to ensure the victory of Congress candidates by an overwhelming majority; by providing a strong and decisive mandate, you will help deepen the roots of democracy,” he added.

Gehlot's remarks reflect the Congress' concerns about electoral fairness, while Rathore's comments underline the BJP's confidence in its rural development agenda.

The next stage will include nominations for Sarpanch and Ward Panch positions in Gram Panchayats. With local grievances, development claims and questions about electoral participation shaping the campaign, the coming phases will offer further insight into voter engagement across rural Rajasthan.

--IANS

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