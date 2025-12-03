Rajasthan reduced to ‘Union Territory’: LoP Jully on CM Sharma’s 24 visits to Delhi

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, has strongly criticised Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s frequent visits to Delhi and expressed concern over what he described as the weakening administrative autonomy of the state.

Attacking the BJP government, Jully said that Rajasthan has been reduced to an “unofficial Union Territory,” where “decisions are taken in Delhi, not Jaipur.”

He stated that earlier, Chief Ministers used to return from Delhi with “gifts” in the form of new schemes, major projects, and industrial investments for Rajasthan.

“But the current Chief Minister,” he said, “seems to have one foot permanently in Delhi. It appears that all political and administrative decisions are made there, while the Chief Minister simply follows instructions.”

Rajasthan LoP also countered Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot’s defence of the government and further referred to the Central government’s recent reply in the Rajya Sabha on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Earlier, Avinash Gehlot on X handle tagged Jully and said, "It is no secret to the people of Rajasthan why your Chief Minister used to visit Delhi almost every week when you were part of the same cabinet in the previous Congress government. The struggle for power and positions was so intense in your regime that the welfare of the people was forgotten."

"Today, our Chief Minister @BhajanlalBjp ji goes to Delhi with a clear purpose — to accelerate Rajasthan’s development. His visits are focused on strengthening coordination with the Central Government and bringing maximum benefits to the state.

“The invitations extended to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, National President, and various Union Ministers for inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies are part of Rajasthan’s preparations for Pravasi Diwas and the celebration of two years of our government’s achievements. Your frustration, and that of your Congress party, stems from the fact that you are unable to digest the scale of public welfare work being carried out by our government. Instead of making baseless allegations, you should fulfil the true responsibility of the Opposition by offering constructive suggestions," he said, ending his post with 'Jai Jai Rajasthan'.

Reacting sharply to Minister Gehlot’s remarks, the Leader of the Opposition said the Chief Minister has made at least 24 visits to Delhi in the past 24 months.

“Just tell the public what 24 gifts Rajasthan received in return for these 24 visits,” he said.

“Development does not happen through invitations and photo opportunities.” Jully further revealed what he called the “real face of the double-engine government.”

He pointed out that the Central government, in a reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, categorically stated that there is no proposal or intention to grant national project status to the ERCP.

“If even the state’s most important life-saving project cannot receive national status despite so many Delhi visits, what is the use of these frequent trips?” he asked.

The Leader of the Opposition advised the state government to stop lecturing the opposition and instead “fight for Rajasthan’s rights in Delhi and deliver real results to the people.”

--IANS

arc/dan