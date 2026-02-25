February 25, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Television actress Rajashree Thakur turned nostalgic as she reunited with her former co-star Sharad Kelkar at an awards ceremony, reliving memories of their popular television show “Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar”, which aired from 2005 to 2009.

Taking to Instagram, Rajashree shared a string of pictures featuring her and Sharad. She also posted a picture with actress Sayantani Ghosh.

The actress penned a heartfelt note about bumping into Sharad after nearly a decade, saying it felt as though no time had passed.

She wrote: “Reliving the Saat Phere days at the awards. Bumped into @sharadkelkar after a decade — and it honestly felt like no time had passed. Some bonds just stay the same. Always a joy working together.”

The actress also mentioned her co-star Sayantani Ghosh, expressing affection and recalling the warmth they have always shared.

“And @sayantanighosh0609 , we have always had the warmth and connection between us. Lots of love. #SaatPhere #ReunionMoments #awardnights #sharadkelkar #sayantanighosh”

Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar focused on issues of social discrimination, especially surrounding skin colour. The series follows Saloni, a young woman who faces prejudice due to her dark skin tone. Despite societal challenges, she strives to build her own identity and lead a fulfilling life. Saloni marries Nahar and navigates the struggles of marriage and family responsibilities while confronting social biases.

Talking about Rajashree, before Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, she worked at All India Radio as a Marathi newsreader and did ads for companies. Rajashree acted in the Indo-French film Hava Aney Dey directed by Partho Sen-Gupta.

She also played Maharani Jaiwanta Bai Songara in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

In August 2020, Rajashree portrayed the female lead, Preeti Jindal, in Shaadi Mubarak opposite Manav Gohil. She was last seen in Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim