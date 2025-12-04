Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife says ‘not looking for attention, sympathy’ post his wedding to Samantha

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s former wife Shhyamali De has shared a post showcasing gratitude to people for sending wishes in her hour of need and she went on to mention that she is not looking for “attention and sympathy.”

Shhyamali took to her Instagram stories, and shared a string of notes. It started with: “Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.”

She added: "I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now.”

“Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good," she began.

"As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she added.

She shared that her Jyotish guru had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

"On 9 November, my Jyotish guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now. So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality," Shhyamali concluded.

Shhyamali added that if “anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won’t find it here. Urge you to leave.”

“Not looking for attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy, Not trying to sell anyone anything.”

