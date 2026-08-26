Raj Babbar pays tribute to Kuku Kohli: ‘He stood out for his decency and compassion’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Raj Babbar has paid a heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Kuku Kohli.

He remembered him for his contribution to Indian cinema and recalled his humility, kindness, and warm nature. Paying tribute to the late filmmaker, Raj said Kuku’s passing has left a “deep, painful void in Indian cinema.” The ‘Barsaat’ actor also remembered Kuku’s contribution to Hindi cinema, highlighting films such as “Phool Aur Kaante,” “Suhaag,” “Haqeeqat,” “Anari No. 1” and “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.” Raj Babbar particularly mentioned “Phool Aur Kaante,” which marked Ajay Devgn’s debut and helped him achieve instant recognition.

Sharing a picture of Kuku Kohli, Raj wrote, “Kuku Kohli ji has left us. His passing leaves a deep, painful void in Indian cinema. He was not only a filmmaker of note but also a man remembered for his quiet dignity, humility, and rare warmth. I remember him as gentle, respectful, and always willing to help. He carried his talent with grace and treated everyone with kindness.”

“Even in our demanding industry, he stood out for his decency and compassion. From the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante, which launched the talented Ajay Devgn into instant stardom, to memorable films such as Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, his masterful craft left a lasting imprint on popular cinema. My heart goes out to Aruna Irani ji and his children, Pooja and Karishma. Deepest condolences—he will be dearly missed, he added.

To note, Raj Babbar was not part of any theatrically released film helmed by Kuku Kohli. However, the veteran actor was cast in Kohli’s unreleased project “Kohinoor,” which was initially titled “Ek Aur Kohinoor” and was filmed between 1993 and 1997.

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli died at the age of 77 on August 25. Abhay Sinha, president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), also confirmed Kohli’s demise and expressed his condolences on the filmmaker’s passing. In a statement, Abhay said, “Sad and shocking. Director Kuku Kohli passed away today at Kokilaben Hospital. May Waheguruji bless the departed soul.”

--IANS

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