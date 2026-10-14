Rahul Gandhi trying to 'protect infiltrators', claims BJP after INDIA Bloc vows to remain united in fight against ECI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition INDIA Bloc over its protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI), and alleged that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was facilitating the demonstrations to "protect infiltrators" under the pretext of opposing the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This came as the INDIA Bloc leaders, following a meet at LoP Gandhi's residence on Tuesday, vowed to stay united in their fight against the ECI and the BJP government over alleged malpractices in the SIR of electoral rolls as well as "vote theft".

In a joint press conference attended by the Opposition parties, all the leaders vowed to stay together and intensify their fight for the "restoration" of democracy.

Reacting to the Opposition's protest, BJP Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh, speaking to IANS, alleged that LoP Gandhi was attempting to shield infiltrators by questioning the electoral roll revision exercise.

"Rahul Gandhi is constantly trying to protect infiltrators under the pretext of SIR, trying to add dead voters back to the voter list. Do these infiltrators and dead voters belong to you? At whose behest are the four pillars of Indian democracy, the judiciary, the Election Commission, the Parliament, and the media, being continuously attacked?" he questioned.

"Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country's institutions," Chugh alleged and added, "Rahul Gandhi, your attempt to defame the country through media events and sloganeering with a few people is being witnessed by the 140 crore people of the country and is continuously punishing you with the blow of their votes."

BJP National Secretary Rohan Gupta also criticised the Opposition's allegations against the Election Commission, arguing that claims made against constitutional authorities must be backed by evidence.

"It was clear from the beginning how this would end. When you make allegations against a person holding a constitutional post without evidence, how long can you keep going? You spread falsehoods for two or four days, but what next? You want to meet the President and approach the CJI, but you have no evidence. You cannot blame others for your defeat without proof," Gupta claimed.

He questioned the INDIA Bloc's decision to continue its campaign and approach constitutional authorities when, according to him, it had failed to substantiate its charges.

BJP Odisha chief and Member of Parliament, Manmohan Samal, meanwhile, said the electoral mandate reflected the people's faith in the democratic process and the formation of a BJP-led government. He accused the Opposition of questioning democratic institutions out of frustration after repeated electoral defeats.

"In a country of 140 crore people who believe in democracy, the trust expressed through the election results led to the formation of a BJP-led government. After losing for the third time out of frustration, they are now showing their long-standing habit of not trusting democracy," Samal claimed.

"Democracy cannot be forced; democracy is a process governed by the mandate and opinion of the general public. Just because a crowd of 7,000 to 8,000 people gathers and demands a change of government doesn't form a valid basis," he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash also took aim at LoP Gandhi, accusing him of focussing on political theatrics instead of strengthening the Congress organisation and preparing the party for electoral contests.

"In a democracy, political parties are meant to engage in politics and contest elections. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has become involved in theatrics. Wherever elections are approaching, he is changing state party presidents. The focus should be on the party, but he is focussing elsewhere. When you become confused about your priorities, the Congress party becomes an example of misplaced priorities," Prakash said.

--IANS

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