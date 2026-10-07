October 07, 2026 12:37 PM हिंदी

Rahul, Priyanka booked for forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan

Rahul, Priyanka booked for forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Delhi Police has received a complaint against Lok Sabha Leader of Oppositon Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the INDIA bloc MPs accompanying them, for forcibly entering the Akashvani Bhawan, officials said on Wednesday, adding that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gandhi siblings and other INDIA bloc leaders were detained by the Delhi Police during the Opposition's protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Hours later, they were released.

The two leaders were among the protesters who gathered in Akashvani Bhawan premises after being stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the outgoing chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), was also seen alongside Rahul Gandhi as police officials asked the protesters to end their sit-in.

The police had earlier warned that the demonstration at Akashvani Bhawan would not be permitted to continue through the night.

Protesters were asked to leave the premises, with police saying those who refused would be detained.

The demonstration was centred on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with opposition parties also demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

During the demonstrations, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs were stopped on Parliament Street near Akashvani Bhawan and the NITI Aayog office as they attempted to move towards the Election Commission office.

After the police prevented them from proceeding, the leaders sat on the road and continued their protest.

Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were later seen climbing over a police barricade.

The Congress leaders subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises through the reception gate despite being stopped by police.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP Deepender Hooda were later seen sitting under a tree inside the premises.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' to now hit screens on October 16 (Photo: Anupama Parameswaran/X)

Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' to now hit screens on October 16

Off-field observations of Rohit shaped my understanding of leadership, says Tilak Varma

Off-field observations of Rohit shaped my understanding of leadership, says Tilak Varma

‘History will be kinder to you’: Gambhir pays rich tribute to outgoing chief selector Agarkar

‘History will be kinder to you’: Gambhir pays rich tribute to outgoing chief selector Agarkar

Amitabh Bachchan left embarrassed as Madhuri Dixit plays old clip of him dancing to ‘Ek Do Teen’ in woman avatar from ‘Toofan’

Amitabh Bachchan left embarrassed as Madhuri Dixit plays old clip of him dancing to ‘Ek Do Teen’ in woman avatar from ‘Toofan’

Sree Vishnu’s Comrade Kalyan trailer promises a fun-filled, yet revolutionary period drama (Photo:IANS/PR)

Sree Vishnu’s Comrade Kalyan trailer promises a fun-filled, yet revolutionary period drama

India calls for stronger climate action, implementation of Paris Agreement at pre-COP31 in Fiji

India calls for stronger climate action, implementation of Paris Agreement at pre-COP31 in Fiji

Fardeen Khan shares Robert Kent’s words on ‘quiet return to myself’

Fardeen Khan shares Robert Kent’s words on ‘quiet return to myself’

Sajid Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rapper Emiway Bantai celebrate late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary

Sajid Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rapper Emiway Bantai celebrate late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary

‘My job is to keep scoring runs’: Ishan Kishan reflects on mistakes, India comeback

‘My job is to keep scoring runs’: Ishan Kishan reflects on mistakes, India comeback

Belgian PM Wever hails PM Modi's 25 years of leadership, expresses hopes for stronger partnership

Belgian PM Wever hails PM Modi's 25 years of leadership, expresses hopes for stronger partnership